Gov. Phil Scott, left, joins veterans for the dedication of a new memorial in Swanton.

SWANTON — This Memorial Day, for the first time in three years, rain did not fall here.

The annual Memorial Day parade proceeded along Grand Avenue without umbrellas. Participants wore sunglasses.

Sprinkled raindrops did fall on the residents, state officials, local officials, military personnel, Missisquoi Valley Union band students, veterans and visiting families gathered on the Depot Street bridge for the day’s main event, the dedication of that bridge to Swanton’s Vietnam veterans.

But only for a minute.

Larry Manchester stood at a podium on the bridge between Swanton’s Vietnam vets and their family members.

The speaker system amplified his words above the sound of the Lower Swanton Dam rushing beneath the bridge.

Manchester set the dedication in motion months ago from his residence in Arizona. He’s a Swanton native who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962-1965.

Manchester said he was honorably discharged immediately prior to U.S. troops’ deployment in Vietnam.

For more on the dedication, pick up a copy of Tuesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.