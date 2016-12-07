Swanton holds hearing on energy plan

Christine Lang, who with husband Dustin spearheaded local opposition to Swanton Wind, praises the Swanton Town Selectboard at its regular meeting last night.

SWANTON — The Swanton Town Selectboard hosted a joint meeting with representatives from the Fairfield and St. Albans town selectboards Tuesday evening to coordinate legal efforts to oppose Swanton Wind.

After that meeting, Swanton’s selectboard held its regular meeting, which doubled as a public hearing regarding proposed changes to Swanton’s municipal energy plan.

Swanton selectboard chair Joel Clark announced the Town of Swanton committed $10,000 toward legal fees to “vigorously oppose” the Swanton Wind project at the selectboard’s Oct. 11 meeting. That means utilizing party status in the Public Service Board (PSB)’s Section 248 review, the regulatory process that will ultimately determine whether the project goes forward.

