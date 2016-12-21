Swanton board has busy meeting

Swanton Town Administrator David Jescavage indicates where Aljohn Street is located during Tuesday night's selectboard meeting.

SWANTON — The town selectboard confirmed the details of an upcoming workshop regarding Swanton Wind, approved revisions to the municipal energy plan and announced the formation of a committee to interview candidates for the long-discussed economic development coordinator position at the board’s regular meeting Dec. 20.

The selectboard also approved a motion to rename Aljon Street and discussed a protocol for use of Swanton’s new LED announcement sign in the park.

Selectboard chair Joel Clark announced the Public Service Board (PSB) approved the town’s request to host a prehearing conference regarding Swanton Wind in Swanton.

The PSB’s regulatory process will determine whether the proposed wind farm can be constructed on Rocky Ridge. The process begins in January with this prehearing conference, a workshop designed to offer anyone, including the general public, the chance to ask questions regarding the project.

