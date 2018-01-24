SOUTH BURLINGTON — Suzanne Forest Ferland, 92, of South Burlington, Vt. died peacefully Thursday, January 11, 2018 after a short illness.

Suzanne was born in Montreal.

Suzanne was best known for her hats, dancing and humor.

She stated at age 92 that she had had a long life and was very content. She was sad that most of her friends had passed away. Suzanne was very proud of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children Stephen F. Ferland, Michele F. Kupersmith, and Bradley C. Ferland, daughter-in-law Maura Crandall, and five grandchildren, Lauren Joseph, Sam and Cy Kupersmith, Chelsea Ferland, Casey Ferland (Bralynn Noel) and his mom Allyson Raymond. She is also survived by her brother John Forest, and his wife Jean and daughter Nicole.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Cyril Ferland, daughter-in law Kathi Hamelle Ferland, and grandson Christopher Ferland.

A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 28 at the First Congregational Church, Burlington, VT. Friends and family are also invited to share fellowship and stories after the service at a location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Malletts Bay Sailing Education Foundation, Inc. or Samaritan House Inc. St. Albans, VT

Funeral Arrangements are by Corbin and Palmer. See website for details of service and post-service gathering and a full obituary.