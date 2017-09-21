FLETCHER — Suzan Rita “SueBee” Comette, 63 of Fletcher, passed away on Monday Sept. 18, 2017 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington after a brief and heroic battle with cancer. SueBee was admired by all that knew her for her selfless heart and her optimistic outlook on life. She touched the lives of many people and had a positive influence on anyone fortunate enough to know her.

SueBee was a telecommunications specialist at the University of Vermont full-time for nearly 25 years and part-time job as a Provider Access Service (PAS) operator at the UVM Medical Center for over 20 years. She truly enjoyed her jobs and loved those that she worked with. Her voice was as recognizable at UVM and the Call Center where she spoke on the phone daily as it was at Holy Angels Parish in St. Albans where she enjoyed singing each week.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Gary Comette, her father Paul Cross and her mother Emily Cross. She is survived by her son Tony Fletcher and his wife Lisa, her daughter Emily French and her husband Cris, her step-daughter Michele Comette and her husband Bruno, her grandchildren Brady Blow, Brandon French, Criss French, Brianna King, Carter King and Taylor Fletcher. She is also survived by six brothers and sisters: Peter Cross, Jeanette Cadieux, John Cross, Cathy St. Pierre, Joseph Cross and Monica Cross.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Sept. 22, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel, 1176 Main Street, Fairfax, VT 05454. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels, Lake Street, St. Albans with Reverend Maurice Roy officiating. The family invites you to share thoughts and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.