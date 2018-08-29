BROOKSVILLE, Fla.- Susan M. Riopel “Sue”, age 51, of Brooksville Florida passed away Aug. 19, 2018 surrounded by the care and support of her family. Services for Susan M. Riopel will be held at Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, Mass. on Sept. 1, 2018 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. For a full obituary, please see www.barryjfarrellfuneralhome.com.