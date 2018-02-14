ENOSBURG FALLS – Susan Elizabeth (Gaines) Ovitt, age 82, died Thursday evening, February 8, 2018 at A.G. Rhodes Health and Rehab Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Susan was born on October 8, 1935, in St. Albans, Vermont, the daughter of George W. and Janet (Tyler) Gaines, of Enosburg Falls, Vt.

She graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1953 and attended Bates College, in Lewiston, Maine. Susan was married to the late Sgt. Maj. (ret) Thomas R. Ovitt, of St. Albans, and for nearly 40 years she enjoyed being an Army wife. They lived in Florida, California, North Carolina, Germany, Vermont, New York, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas before settling in Chattanooga, Tenn. Susan was a devoted mother of seven, and grandmother of 16, as well as a “sister” to several in-laws.

Susan is survived by six daughters (and spouses) and one son. Drs. Catherine E. Ovitt and Dirk Bohmann of Pittsford, N.Y., Lt. Col. (ret) Ruth J. Ovitt of Choctaw, Okla., Mary H. Anderson of Atlanta, Ga., Gail B. Ovitt of Enosburg Falls, Vt., Lt. (ret) Thomas M. Ovitt of Hinesville, Ga, Nancy T. Ovitt of Atlanta, Ga., and Jacquelyn A. and David West of Hixson, Tenn. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Toof of St. Albans, Vt, Patricia Toth of Biloxi, Miss., Sandra (Charles) Yessian of Newington, Conn., and former sister-in law, Michelle Ovitt of St. Albans, Vt.; as well as brothers-in-law, John (Elizabeth) Ovitt of Bluffton, S.C. and Robert (Brenda) Ovitt of Russellville, Ala. She is pre-deceased by her grandson, Timothy B. Alexander; brothers-in-law, Wyman R. Ovitt and Ronald J. Toof.

The family will welcome relatives and friends on Friday, February 16, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Enosburg Falls. Interment will be held this spring in the Berkshire Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a gift are asked to consider the Enosburgh Historical Society, P.O. Box 98, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com