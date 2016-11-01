Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ALBURGH — Susan Elizabeth Fitzgerald, age 66 years, a native of Alburgh died Thursday evening, Oct. 27, 2016, at the North Country Hospital in Newport.

Born in Alburgh on, Oct. 20, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Norman ‘Pat’ and Doris ‘Dolly’ (Mumley) Letourneau. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Champlain, N.Y. and was married to Lawrence Fitzgerald, who survives her.

Susan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her pets. She loved long rides, and stopping at lawn sales. Her passions were crafting, reading and cooking. In her younger years she spent time traveling the world with her husband who was serving his country in the United States Army. Susan was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband Lawrence of 44 years, Susan leaves two daughters, Melissa Benjamin and husband, Rodney, of Swanton and Samantha Fitzgerald of Swanton; a brother, Paul Letourneau and wife, Carlene, of Alburgh, a sister, Peggy Dumont and husband, Randy, of Swanton; her grandchildren, Parker and Sydney Benjamin, and Caleb Perry nieces, Kyla and Kelsey Dumont and many aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends.

Besides her parents Pat and Dolly, Susan was predeceased by her loving daughter Kristi and loyal dog Watson.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at 5 p.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Father Thomas D. Nadeau will officiate. Interment will take place privately at the family’s convenience.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Following the service everyone is invited to a gathering at the home of Melissa and Rodney in West Swanton.

Gifts in Susan’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston 05495 or to the Children’s Cancer Foundation, 1052 Flagtree Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com