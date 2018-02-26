Local partners in a net metering project located on Frontage Road in Highgate gathered before solar arrays Friday morning for an in-name-only ribbon-cutting ceremony.

HIGHGATE — The former site of a Carroll Concrete sand pit here now houses two 500-kilowatt (kW) solar arrays projected to cut $750,000 in local schools’ energy bills over the next 20 years.

Local partners in the project’s net metering agreement gathered at the arrays, on Frontage Road, early Friday morning for a figurative ribbon-cutting ceremony, following a press conference at the Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union (FNWSU) in Swanton Village.

The solar arrays are located about a half-mile up Frontage Road, within the Swanton Village Electric Department’s coverage area but officially in the Town of Highgate.

Few people will know they are there. A short gravel driveway, coated in ice last Friday morning, precedes the retrofitted sand pit, and that is gated off from the main road. Trees surround the project, which comprises a total of three acres, and required less than an acre of clearing.

Walking that clearing Friday morning, FNWSU Superintendent Win Goodrich was all smiles. The FNWSU, Highgate and Swanton schools, including Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU), the Towns of Highgate and Swanton and the Highgate Arena are all partners in the net metering agreement with Altus Power, a Connecticut-based company, an agreement Goodrich called “pretty fabulous.”

