6 years old

Neutered male

Coonhound

64 pounds

I’m a high energy, on the go fellow and I will keep you on your toes! I love to go for walks in the woods so I’m looking forward to hikes and other outdoor adventures with my new family.

I like to play with toys and plush squeaky ones are my favorite. I’m a lot of dog so I’ll need a lot of exercise and play time with my new family.

I have no known history with dogs, cats or children but I may do well with them.

I don’t know any commands (not even Sit!) but I do like treats so maybe you can teach me some!

One thing to know is that I do bark so please keep that in mind if you have close neighbors. I’m a social guy who enjoys being with people, especially when I get my ears rubbed and get extra love and attention. If a super dog like me would make a great addition to your family please stop by and meet me.

Contact the Rutland County Humane Society at (802) 483.6700 and see http://rchsvt.org/ for more information about Callie.