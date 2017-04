City school students perform Annie for their peers on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Mitch Craib.

By Messenger Staff More stories by Messenger

ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City School is staging Annie this weekend.

Friday night’s performance is at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s at 2 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Mitch Craib.

