From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

This pretty mama is 9 years old and has had many litters of kittens, but now it’s her turn to find a forever home! Summer is a sweetheart just waiting to find a loving human to spend her time with. Her favorite thing is being snuggled and pet but she also loves playing with her toys and laser pointers! Won’t you let Summer be your new best friend?

For more information about Summer, contact Franklin County Animal Rescue. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.