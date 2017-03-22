Sugaring operation files suit against Swanton Wind

Swanton Wind developer Travis Belisle appears at a Public Service Board conference in this Messenger file photo, flanked by Ashley Belisle, left and attorney Anthony Iarrapino, right.

SWANTON — A Swanton sugaring business is suing Swanton Wind, alleging trespassing and illegal road construction as well as a host of complaints related to the project itself, despite the fact the project is still undergoing a Public Service Board review.

Mark and Marianne Dubie own M&M VT Maple, LLC, the company suing Swanton Wind, LLC and its manager, Travis Belisle. The Dubies’ attorney, Hans Huessy, filed the lawsuit with the Franklin County Superior Court, Civil Division, on March 3.

M&M owns land adjacent to Swanton Wind’s proposed construction site. According to the complaint, one of the project’s proposed turbines will stand within 50 feet of M&M’s property.

In the complaint, the Dubies allege that Swanton Wind representatives trespassed on that land “for the purpose of delineating wetlands” in Dec. 2014, and constructed an approximately 1,000-foot road leading to the top of the ridge sometime around September, 2015. The Dubies allege that Swanton Wind and/or its representatives “knew they were trespassing” in both cases.

The Dubies allege that the so-called “Ridge Road” was constructed without their permission, and that “numerous trees were taken down or injured” during the process.

