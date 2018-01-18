Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and a Heart Line is the perfect way to show someone how much you care! Help us fill the pages of the Messenger with sweet sentiments. Send an email or call us to have your Heart Line published in color in the Messenger on February 14th.

Pricing:

Little Heart – $5 (2o words or less)

Friendship Heart.- $5 (20 words or less)

Big Heart – $10 (40 words or less)

Military Heart – $3 (20 words or less)

Pet Heart – $2 (Dog, cat or other pet)