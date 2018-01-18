Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and a Heart Line is the perfect way to show someone how much you care! Help us fill the pages of the Messenger with sweet sentiments. Send an email or call us to have your Heart Line published in color in the Messenger on February 14th.
Pricing:
Little Heart – $5 (2o words or less)
Friendship Heart.- $5 (20 words or less)
Big Heart – $10 (40 words or less)
Military Heart – $3 (20 words or less)
Pet Heart – $2 (Dog, cat or other pet)
Email classifieds@samessenger.com with the following:
Message (up to 40 words, based on pricing above)
Your Name, address and phone number
We will reach out for payment via phone. We accept Visa and MasterCard ($5 minimum) or cash via our office on North Main Street in St. Albans.
Deadline to submit: Monday, February 12