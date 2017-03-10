Students to join soldiers for concert

The 40th Army Band prepares to perform at the statehouse. Photo courtesy of the 40th Army Band.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Band students at Bellows Free Academy (BFA), St. Albans will perform Michael Jackson hits alongside the 40th Army Band concert band of the Vermont National Guard this Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. in the performing arts center.

The 40th Army Band’s concert is free and open to the public. The program will also feature traditional patriotic tunes and musical selections from composers David Holsinger and Gustav Holst.

“We have a lot of fun,” said Staff Sergeant Chad Jenkins. “We love coming together and making music. We do parades and ceremonies and concerts all throughout the year.”

Jenkins enlisted in the National Guard as a junior at BFA; his band teacher, Verne Colburn, was the commander of the 40th Army Band at the time. Twenty-three years later, he still plays the trumpet for the concert band.

Jenkins said he absolutely loves being part of it all. “It’s a great group of musicians and we get treated well in the National Guard. There’s not many bands in Vermont that pay money,” he laughed.

For the full story, please see Friday’s Messenger, or subscribe to our digital edition.