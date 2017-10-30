Municipal work crews were out around the county this morning clearing away downed trees such as this tree on Lakeview Terrace in St. Albans City.

ST.ALBANS — More than 9,300 households in Franklin County were without power this morning as the result of high winds overnight.

Schools were closed across the region with downed trees and power lines causing numerous road closures.

Statewide, 71,000 businesses and homes remained without power at 9:30 a.m. and the state’s largest utility, Green Mountain Power (GMP), reported that 112,500 customers at 45,000 locations were without power as of 7 a.m.

In a press conference this afternoon, Gov. Phil Scott urged residents to stay away from all downed power lines, to keep all generators outside and to check on their neighbors especially those who are elderly or have disabilities. Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 2-1-1.

Utility company executives indicated the cleanup will take days and some customers may be without power until Friday or Saturday.

The storm started overnight, with rain and powerful winds of 50 mph and gusts reportedly reaching 80 mph in some areas. Winds were expected to subside over the course of the day.

At 6:30 this morning, Vermont State Police announced Route 36 was closed from Fairfield to Route 108 because multiple power lines were down.

The Agency of Transportation website reported multiple road closure around the county this morning, including portions of Route 7 and Route 104A.

