ST. ALBANS – Cited as one of the many projects prioritized by St. Albans Town officials, the St. Albans Bay Stonehouse is in the throes of a piecemeal restoration that, once said and done, might see the centerpiece of the St. Albans Bay Park renovated and upgraded.

Built in 1933 by a Civilian Conservation Crew workforce, the Stonehouse has long served as a centerpiece in the St. Albans Bay Park.

“If you’re out on the bay, it’s one of the first things you see,” said the town’s public works director Alan Mashtare. Town manager Carrie Johnson agreed.

“It’s iconic, I guess,” Johnson said. “You can look at it and say ‘here’s this beautiful building that our great-grandfathers made.”

In its heyday, the Stonehouse functioned more as a bathhouse, where beachgoers would rent towels and dressing space before taking advantage of the beachfront stretching out around it. Signs still hang against the house’s easternmost wall, thanking beachgoers and advertising towels and changing baskets.

Since then, 85 years of time and weather have worn down the old building, rotting metal and chipping paint throughout the predominately stone longhouse. It still sees use from the public – according to Mashtare, everyone from farmers markets to the Agency of Transportation have used the interior of the building, and wedding planners still frequently rent the site – but it’s far from the bustling bathhouse of a beachfront.

The Town of St. Albans hopes to change that, however.

According to Mashtare and Johnson, the town has already met with architects and engineers about making the building weathertight, signaling out the windows and doors of the building as the first step toward its ultimate restoration.

That step, approved and funded by the selectboard during a regular meeting this May, will see the original windows and doors restored rather than replaced. The step would also require their restoration at the Stonehouse itself, as Johnson said the town didn’t want to risk moving them offsite.

That step proved harder than originally thought, according to Johnson.

“We’re really focused on windows and doors,” Johnson said. “There aren’t dozens of people who do that.”

She and Mashtare assumed that following steps would be easier, as electricians and carpenters specializing in roof repair should be easier to come by.

Their plans for the Stonehouse go beyond structural improvements, however. The two town officials presented the Messenger with a shorthand list of upgrades for the Stonehouse, like raising the roof to allow more light in, having bathroom access for men and women at both ends, energy efficient lighting, water fountains – all things to hopefully return the Stonehouse to its historic place as a vibrant community space.

“Both Alan and I have dreams,” Johnson said with a sigh.

Bringing everyone together

Restoring the Stonehouse fits into a larger revitalization of the St. Albans Bay Park as a community space for the town.

In the last several years, a refurbished walking path was paved through the park, and Mashtare in particular has worked to draw events like the Bay Park Farmers Market and a hot rod car show to the park, both of which Mashtare plans to bring back to the park next year.

“The park itself is integral for getting people to feel the community feeling we feel because we work here,” Johnson said, referring to town officials like she and Mashtare.

“And it’s starting to show,” Mashtare added. “There’s an older couple who live on Hathaway Point… and they hadn’t been here since the walking path was done. They came and loved the park, loved that we had a hot rod show, loved that we had the farmers market.

“It’s just bringing everyone together,” he continued. “I want it to be a family place where you can come and enjoy yourself.”

