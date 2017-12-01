Steven Robtoy, age 59, died unexpectedly on Nov. 17, 2017. Steve was born in 1958 the son of the late Bertram Robtoy and the late Catherine “Kitty” Grandfield Robtoy.

Steve had a strong zest for life and loved his Boston Red Sox even in their down days. Steve enjoyed golfing and telling jokes just to get a smile. Steve was a loving father and grandfather. Steve was a very hard worker who would always be there to lend a hand if needed and never asked for anything in return. He loved his mother with his whole heart and made sure she knew how deep his love was for her.

Steve is also survived by his brothers and sisters Kevin, Lynn, Dawn, Johnnie, Amy, Jeff, Penny and Jason. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye, but take solace knowing he will be reunited with our mother. Steve was the kind of brother who we didn’t see often, but he was always there when the time was needed.