Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

ESSEX — Steven B. Stoddard, 64, died on Friday March 31, 2017 at his home in Essex, Vt. He was born in Buffalo, NY on Dec. 10, 1952, the son of the late Benjamin and Gloria (Graham) Stoddard.

Steve was employed for 33 years as a Warehouse Manager at FoodScience Corp. Among his many interests especially enjoyed golfing, yard work, gardening and fishing with his son Jason and grandson Evan. He was also a well-known football referee at the high school, college and semi-pro levels in the local area. Steve also coached little league baseball.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Christine Stoddard of Essex; his children Jason and his wife Suzy Stoddard of Swanton, Kurt and his wife Harmony Shangraw of Essex, Martin B. Stoddard of St. Albans, Jessica and her wife Candice Shangraw of Rifle, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Evan Stoddard, Ashley Burdo, Skylar Stoddard, Trisha Stoddard, Damien Stoddard, and Zuzu and Cash Rooney. He also leaves three sisters, Gail and Mitch St. Piere of Crown Point, N.Y., Tarrye and Gary Henry of Winslow, Maine, Jeana and Bill Bradford of Addison, Vt., several nieces, nephews, cousins and a special childhood friend, Billy Smith of New York.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the LaVigne Funeral and Cremation Service, 132 Main St. in Winooski. Interment will be in the spring in Mountain View Cemetery in Essex later in the spring. On line condolences may be sent to www.lavignefh@comcast.net.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403.