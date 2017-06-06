Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ALBURGH — Stephen Anthony Thomas, age 64 years, died unexpectedly Friday June 2, 2017 in Alburgh, Vt.

Born in Manhattan, New York on Feb. 22, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles and Virginia (Kelly) Thomas. He graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School class of 1971 and attended Orange County Community College. On Oct. 18, 1980 he married Pamela (Jachens) Thomas who survives him.

Steve retired from the United Parcel Service after more than 30 years of service. He has been a resident of Alburgh for the past 10 years and enjoyed being on his boat, all kinds of fishing, scuba diving, playing horseshoes, baseball bingo, and listening to his vinyl records at a high decibel. He loved retired life and always had a smile on his face whether it was because he was his own boss or had a practical joke to play. Finding good deals and being able to help anyone in need, Steve lived a fulfilling life. Steve was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and always eager to play in the annual family football pool. He always looked forward to dressing up as Santa’s number one elf for Christmas sleigh rides, family reunions, fishing trips, and holidays spent with his children and his beloved grandson Ethan who made him such a happy Pappy.

Besides Pam, Steve leaves a son, Matthew Thomas and his son Ethan of Greenville, N.Y.; his daughter Ashley Porter and son-in-law Doug of Marcellus, N.Y.; A loving brother, Raymond Thomas of Lords Valley, Pa., and a beloved sister and brother in law, Barbra and Earl Knudsen of Alburgh. He was lovingly known by simply U.S. to Eric and Kelly Knudsen, Adam and Sonell Knudsen, Matt and Karen Knudsen, C.J. and Ericka Knudsen, Christine and Glenn Karch, Brian and Cathy Thomas, Virginia and Jimmy Hambrick along with numerous great nieces and nephews and countless others he considered family. Also surviving are special friends and neighbors who treated Steve as family, Kimberly and Jody Lewis amongst other long time friends including Jim Haag, Tom Scanlon, Steve Chocolate and Kim Richter.

All who knew him are welcomed to call at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, Vt. on Friday June 9, 2017 from 3 – 5 p.m.

A funeral service will be held following calling hours at 5 p.m. at the Kidder Memorial Home. Father Thomas D Nadeau will officiate. The rite of committal and interment will take place at a later date.

Gifts in Steve’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.