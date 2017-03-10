STEPHANY A. ROWE

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Stephany A. (Coon) Rowe, 60, of Boulder City, Nevada, passed away Feb. 28, 2017, after a long illness.

Stephany was a gentle spirit; modest, thoughtful and generous. She was a connoisseur of life and she made magic! Reading was one of Stephany’s favorite pastimes, and she was a gifted writer. She loved feeding and watching birds in her yard and watching them in the wild. And she loved her little dogs.

Stephany was organized, hardworking and capable. No small detail escaped her touch. Those attributes served herself and others throughout her life. Whether it was organizing events with the LV Chamber of Commerce or the American Diabetes Association, or “camp directing” family outings, we all counted on her to make the magic happen. And it did.

Stephany discovered a great passion for cooking later in life, graduated from culinary school, and became a professional personal chef. Her cooking was delicious. Her sauces were divine. Plates were presented as in a fine restaurant. Steph put love on a plate. Cooking was her art.

Stephany is survived by her husband of 34 years, Stephen Rowe (USAF, retired) and the entire Rowe family, of which she was proud to be a part. She is also survived by her sister, Daphne Summerhill and her husband, Kelley, and the very large Coon family in Vermont. Stephany is predeceased by her parents, Bruce (USAF, retired) and Wilma Coon.

So like Stephany not to like a fuss, she slipped quietly away. If you would like to honor her memory, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. That would be in keeping with Stephany’s charity and generosity to others.