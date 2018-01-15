ST. ALBANS — Our daughter Stephanie Mae Medor Novichkov was taken from us unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Orlando, Fla.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1989 in St. Albans, Vt. to Larry Medor and Karen Medor Guertin.

She is survived by her partner Demetris Harris, and their children Sophia, Skyla and DeEnzo Harris. She is also survived by her son Damion Novichkov from her marriage to Max Novichkov. She was a very loving mother.

She is also survived by her sister Mindy Schroeder and her husband Billy and daughter Ayriana; also her sister April Medor and her daughters Elyzabeth and Morgane and her fiancé Ron Pifer; her sister Michelle Medor and fiancé Doug Laughlin, and their daughters Savannah, Chloe and Kylie. Also, a brother Adam Medor, and step-brother Jacque Guertin and his wife Lisa along with aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services have been planned and announced to the family members.