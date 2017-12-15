From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Stella could arguably be the best dog! Not too big and not too small, this 8-year-old Boston terrier/maltese mix is a travel-sized bundle of love! Her favorite things are going for walks and playing fetch with a tennis ball. If you’re looking for a new companion, look no further! She’ll be the perfect addition to any family — young or old, big or small.

Stella is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.