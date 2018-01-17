Northwest State Correctional Facility on Lower Newton Street in St. Albans.

ST. ALBANS TOWN — The Agency of Human Services (AHS) is proposing the construction of a new 925-bed prison facility in Franklin County.

Both the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans and the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility (CRCF) would be closed.

The proposal was included in a report sent to the Legislature on Monday, but no one from the state had approached either the St. Albans Town representative, Lynn Dickinson, or town officials.

In an interview with the Messenger, AHS Secretary Al Gobeille said the plan presented to the Legislature assumes the new facility would be built in St. Albans. “We did this as a model,” he said. The intent was to give the legislature a concrete plan to consider.

Should the proposal move forward, there would be discussions with the local community,” said Gobeille. “No disrespect was intended. This is the way reports work.”

The plan grew out of an assessment of the state’s facilities for both corrections and mental health. On the corrections side, the state has aging facilities with deferred maintenance needs and cannot house of all of its inmates instate.

On the mental health side, the state has a lack of hospital-level treatment beds, forcing patients to wait in emergency rooms for a bed, as well as facilities at risk of losing federal funds.

“We have a very serious facilities issue in the state of Vermont,” said Gobielle, calling the need for mental health beds in particular a “crisis level problem.”

The new facility would address both problems by including a forensic unit for people who have mental health issues but are also involved with the criminal courts. Twenty beds would provide hospital-level treatment, freeing up beds in mental health facilities for other patients.

