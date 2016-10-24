Staples ~ Abair

Just

SWANTON — Jane and Troy Staples, of Swanton, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Krista Rae Staples to Joseph Lee Abair, the son of Johnna Daignault, of Colchester, and Randy Abair, of St Albans.

Krista’s daughter, Mallory Staples, is very excited to announce the engagement as well.

Staples is a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and Vermont Adult Learning. She is currently employed at Franklin County Rehab as a Licensed Nursing Assistant.

Abair is a graduate of Bellows Free Academy and is currently employed at Ron Desroches Construction Services.

The wedding is set for Sept. 17, 2017 at Jay Peak resort. The bride and groom will make their home in Swanton.