The Memorial Building, left, will be the home of a new Ace Hardware in Swanton, displacing the teen center.

SWANTON — After an hour of confusion and clarification, applause rang out at a multiple board meeting on Thursday night when the Stanislas family donated $10,000 toward the Swanton Teen Center’s future operating costs.

The redevelopment of a downtown block by Gordon and Debbie Winters includes renovating the Memorial Building, the teen center’s current home, requiring a new location for the center.

The Memorial Building was previously owned by Swanton Village, which did not charge the teen center rent.

The Winters pledged $10,000 to cover a half-year’s operating costs for the teen center, as well as help in finding a temporary, or long-term, home.

The Chiappinellis, Chip and Mary, the center’s managers for nearly two decades, asked the town selectboard for the second $10,000 at its most recent board meeting, but board members emphasized that voters would have to approve the allocation of a figure that high.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.