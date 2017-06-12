St. Michael’s Playhouse Tickets Giveaway!

Just

As a thank you to the Franklin County community for the support of our paper, the St. Albans Messenger is giving away three (3) 2-pack of tickets to the Million Dollar Quartet, showing at St. Michael’s Playhouse this month. Enter to win via the form at the bottom of this post.

Million Dollar Quartet is the high voltage, Tony® Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. This thrilling musical brings you inside the Sun Records recording studio with these four iconic legends.

Show dates:

Tuesday, June 20: 8pm



Wednesday, June 21: 8pm



Thursday, June 22: 8pm



Friday, June 23: 8pm



Saturday, June 24: 2 & 8pm

Tuesday, June 27: 8pm



Wednesday, June 28: 8pm



Thursday, June 39: 8pm



Friday, June 30: 8pm



Saturday, July 1: 2pm & 8pm

