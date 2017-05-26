This postcard image of the interior of St. Mary’s Church was donated to the St. Albans Museum by local businessman Dan Luneau.

From the Saint Albans Museum:

Obviously, the image above was taken long before the Catholic Church made the decision to remove much of the original decoration, the altar rail, and to modify the orientation of the altar itself. Some of the gold leafing in the church was done by artist Egon Pedersen, and we know this as his daughter, Charlotte, is a volunteer at the museum. Egon would meet his lovely future wife when she was working at the local Blue Lion restaurant. Another St. Albans love story!

If you have other images of St. Mary’s, please contact the museum at 527-7933 or through our website at stamuseum.org