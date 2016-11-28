St. Albans Town joins wind project opposition

From left: St. Albans Selectboard members Sam Smith, Bruce Cheeseman and Stan Dukas at a meeting in September.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘I’d rather work with our neighbors than against them.’ - Bruce Cheeseman, St. Albans Town Selectboard

ST. ALBANS — The town selectboard voted to join Swanton and Fairfield in opposing the Swanton Wind project at the Public Service Board hearing during their meeting last Monday night, allocating up to $10,000 to oppose the project. The motion passed 3:2.

Selectboard members also discussed the town’s purchasing policy and Green Mountain Power’s (GMP) solar panels on Dunsmore Road.

Al Voegele, the interim town manager, said he received a request from Swanton asking the selectboard to reconsider getting involved with the Public Service Board’s legal process and join them in opposing Swanton Wind.

Voegele said the town of Swanton planned to financially contribute $10,000 and Fairfield was considering contributing anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000.

Selectboard member David McWilliams said it would be a waste of taxpayer dollars since the project isn’t even located in St. Albans Town.

“I’m going to counter that a bit,” chair Stan Dukas said. He said some taxpayers feel like the wind turbines will affect the value of their property.

Voegele asked the board to think long term. He said the town might want Swanton as a partner down the line when it has to deal with water and wastewater problems. If the town helps them now, they might be more willing to help the town in the future, Voegele said.

“I’d rather work with our neighbors than against them,” vice chair Bruce Cheeseman said. He added that the town has spent $10,000 on less important things in the past.

Selectboard member Sam Smith said the board already signed a letter asking for more local control during the siting process of alternative energy projects.

Smith said the town needs to establish a clearer position on these projects and be consistent. He said the town plan encourages alternative energy so if the selectboard votes to not support this project, the language in the plan needs to reflect that sentiment.

Cheeseman said its not that the board doesn’t support alternative energy, it’s more that they want a bigger say over the Public Service Board’s decisions.

Voegele said the Northwestern Regional Planning Commission is in the process of writing the regional plan, which will impact how the town rewrites their energy plan.

He said it will give the town more input for these projects. The Public Service Board will have to pay more attention to what the local boards want, according to Voegele.

“The NRPC is still up in the air about wind turbines,” he said.

Cheeseman said the local boards should have a bigger voice in placing these things.

Smith said the planning commission is rewriting the town plan and during that process might need to make alterations to the language around energy. Smith said he would support contributing funds to change the law and give local boards more say, but what Swanton is asking for is money to stop one project.

“I’d vote to support Swanton financially,” selectboard member Bill Nihan said. He added that he think it’s important to move toward having more local control.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.