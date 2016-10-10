St. Albans Town hires director of administration

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

ST. ALBANS — Having previously worked as a transportation planner in Southeastern Connecticut, Ned Connell, 55, moved to Vermont for its beautiful landscapes and to do his part in helping clean up the lake.

As the town’s new Director of Administration, Connell will be in charge of updating the town plan, bylaws and ordinances, administering large-scale contracts and helping the town meet stormwater management requirements.

The director of administration is a new position that incorporates the responsibilities of the previous town planner position along with the additional tasks listed above. Connell will answer to town manager Carrie Johnson.

“St. Albans Town is a community that’s looking to help itself and they’re doing, what I think as a planner, is the right thing,” Connell said, which is setting up ordinances, bylaws and capital planning around improving Lake Champlain’s water quality.

Connell said he likes to look at planning from the perspective of a taxpayer. The goal is to improve the town’s tax base, he said.

St. Albans is similar to many other towns in the sense of it having water/wastewater infrastructure, roads and access to a major state highway. What makes it stand out, however, is the beautiful lake sitting in its backyard, according to Connell.

If the town was able to reduce the amount of days St. Albans Bay is closed for swimming due to water quality issues, Connell said it could be a “potential economic boom for the community.”

He said more people would visit and utilize the lake, turning St. Albans Bay into a tourist destination once again.

