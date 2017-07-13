St. Albans native heads to Botswana with Peace Corp

Isaac Devoid is going to Botswana as a Peace Corps volunteer.

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2017 – Isaac Devoid, 22, of Saint Albans, Vermont, has been accepted into the Peace Corps and will depart for Botswana this month to begin training as a health volunteer. Devoid will live and work in a community to support HIV/AIDS prevention and response.

“I wanted the opportunity to help people in a global arena and the Peace Corps will certainly fulfill that opportunity,” said Devoid of his desire to join the Peace Corps.

Devoid is the son of Kathy Camisa of Saint Albans, Vermont, and a graduate of Bellows Free Academy in Saint Albans, Vermont. He then attended Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration in May 2017. Prior to joining the Peace Corps, he played varsity lacrosse at Castleton and interned in the office of Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

During the first three months of his service, Devoid will live with a host family in Botswana to become fully immersed in the country’s language and culture. After acquiring the necessary skills to assist his community, Devoid will be sworn into service and assigned to a community in Botswana where he will live and work for two years with the local people.

“I hope to develop my communication skills more. I strongly feel that working cross-culturally will help me accomplish this,” Devoid said, adding that he is looking forward to forming new friendships in the community where he serves.

Devoid will work in cooperation with the local people and partner organizations on sustainable, community-based development projects that improve the lives of people in Botswana and help Devoid develop leadership, technical and cross-cultural skills that will give him a competitive edge when he returns home. Peace Corps volunteers return from service as global citizens well-positioned for professional opportunities in today’s global job market.

Vermont ranks No.1 among states with the highest number of Peace Corps volunteers per capita. Devoid joins the 52 Vermont residents currently serving in the Peace Corps and more than 1,556 Vermont residents who have served in the Peace Corps since 1961.

There has never been a better time to apply to Peace Corps, and reforms have made the process simpler, faster, and more personalized than ever before. In 2014, applications reached a 22-year high for the agency, with more than 17,000 Americans taking the first step toward international service. Through a one-hour online application, applicants can now choose the countries and programs they’d like to be considered for. Browse available volunteer positions at www.peacecorps.gov/openings.