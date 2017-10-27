This photo of the cast of a 1934 production of "Gold in the Hills" belongs to the Saint Albans Museum.

From the Saint Albans Museum:

Here’s a scene you probably would not see today because if you look closely in one of these photographs two members of this group scene are brandishing handguns!

These are some of the Drama Club members standing in the foyer of what is most likely the Bellevue Theater on North Main Street. They were the players in a production called “Gold in the Hills” or “The Dead Sister’s Secret” in 1934.

We are not completely sure of the identities as they are not listed on the back, but they may be; left to right: Dr. E. A. Desautels, James T. Walsh, Ed Royce, Eleanor Manahan, Frederick W. Potter (boy), Betty Brooks?

The small group includes James Walsh, Marjorie Prouty and Ed Royce.

Do you have photographs, artifacts or costumes from early plays produced here in St. Albans which you would be willing to share with the Museum. If you do please call us at 527-7933 or contact us through email at stamuesum.org.