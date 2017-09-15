Next spring, a new sidewalk will go in on the east side of Alburgh's Main Street, a portion of which is shown here.

ALBURGH — The Town of Alburgh’s selectboard and planning commission are close to rounding out two projects undertaken with the goal of sprucing up Main Street.

Construction on the streetscape project, installing a sidewalk along the main drag, is expected to start this spring. “It’s been in the works for a dozen years,” said Terry Tatro, chair of the planning commission.

The proposed ordinance to regulate nuisance properties will come into effect much sooner.

Tatro said the streetscape project began when former U.S. Sen. Jim Jeffords was still in office. His office helped secure federal funding for Alburgh to improve Main Street in the Village of Alburgh.

After much discussion, the town decided to install a sidewalk, extending from Alburgh Community Education Center to Peterson Place near Alburgh Public Library, on the east side of Main Street, according to Tatro.

Tatro said because Main Street falls on U.S. Route 2, a state highway, the project had to be approved by the Vermont Agency of Transportation. “It’s been a long drawn out project trying to get everybody happy, get it approved,” he said. “The project finally has its permits.”

