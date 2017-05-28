Likely Spring Playoff Pairings

Josh Kaufmann

By Josh Kaufmann

Sports Editor

Based on unofficial standings posted Sunday by the Vermont Principals Association.

BASEBALL
Division I
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
North Country (16, 4-12) at Essex (1, 14-2)
Spaulding (15, 4-12) at Burr & Burton (2, 13-2)
Mt. Anthony (14, 4-10-1) at Champlain Valley (3, 12-4)
Rice (13, 6-10) at Hartford (4, 10-3)
Brattleboro (12, 10-6) at Mt. Mansfield (5, 11-4)
South Burlington (11, 10-6) at Burlington (6, 12-4)
Rutland (10, 11-5) at St. Johnsbury (7, 12-4)
Colchester (9, 11-5) at BFA-St. Albans (8, 12-4)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Colchester-BFA-St. Albans winner vs. North Country-Essex winner
Rutland-St. Johnsbury winner vs. Spaulding-Burr & Burton winner
South Burlington-Burlington winner vs. Mt. Anthony-Champlain Valley winner
Brattleboro-Mt. Mansfield winner vs. Rice-Hartford winner

Division II
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Mill River (16, 2-14) at Lamoille (1, 15-1)
Springfield (15, 4-12) at BFA-Fairfax (2, 11-3)
Milton (14, 3-12) at Otter Valley (3, 10-6)
Harwood (13, 5-9) at U-32 (4, 10-5)
Lyndon (12, 5-10) at Mt. Abraham (5, 7-9)
Vergennes (11, 5-11) at Bellows Falls (6, 8-7)
Woodstock (10, 10-6) at Lake Region (7, 8-7)
Missisquoi (9, 5-11) at Fair Haven (8, 7-9)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Missisquoi-Fair Haven winner vs. Mill River-Lamoille winner
Woodstock-Lake Region winner vs. Springfield-BFA-Fairfax winner
Vergennes-Bellows Falls winner vs. Milton-Otter Valley winner
Lyndon-Mt. Abraham winner vs. Harwood-U-32 winner

Division III
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Poultney (16, 0-15) at Enosburg (1, 12-3)
Richford (15, 0-13) at Windsor (2, 10-5)
Hazen (14, 3-13) at Randolph (3, 11-5)
Northfield (13, 3-12) at Green Mountain (4, 11-4)
Williamstown (12, 6-9) at Peoples (5, 8-7)
Leland & Gray (11, 6-10) at Rivendell (6, 9-5)
Oxbow (10, 5-10) at Montpelier (7, 7-8)
Twin Valley (9, 5-7-1) at Thetford (8, 7-9)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Twin Valley-Thetford winner vs. Poultney-Enosburg winner
Oxbow-Montpelier winner vs. Richford-Windsor winner
Leland & Gray-Rivendell winner vs. Hazen-Randolph winner
Williamstown-Peoples winner vs. Northfield-Green Mountain winner

SOFTBALL
Division I
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Burr & Burton (16, 3-12) at Missisquoi (1, 15-1)
Spaulding (15, 4-12) at Mt. Anthony (2, 13-1)
Mt. Mansfield (14, 5-11) at Colchester (3, 13-3)
St. Johnsbury (13, 6-10) at Essex (4, 12-3)
U-32 (12, 9-7) at South Burlington (5, 12-4)
Rutland (11, 8-8) at Middlebury (6, 12-4)
Champlain Valley (10, 8-8) at North Country (7, 12-4)
BFA-St. Albans (9, 10-6) at Brattleboro (8, 11-4)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
BFA-St. Albans-Brattleboro winner vs. Burr & Burton-Missisquoi winner
Champlain Valley-North Country winner vs. Spaulding-Mt. Anthony winner
Rutland-Middlebury winner vs. Mt. Mansfield-Colchester winner
U-32-South Burlington winner vs. St. Johnsbury-Essex winner

Division II
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Harwood (16, 1-13) at Mt. Abraham (1, 11-5)
Bellows Falls (15, 2-14) at Randolph (2, 12-3)
Milton (14, 1-15) at Lyndon (3, 12-4)
Vergennes (13, 3-12) at Fair Haven (4, 10-5)
Lamoille (12, 6-10) at BFA-Fairfax (5, 11-4)
Hartford (11, 5-10) at Otter Valley (6, 8-7)
Lake Region (10, 6-8) at Woodstock (7, 10-5)
Mill River (9, 9-7) at Springfield (8, 8-8)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Mill River-Springfield winner vs. Harwood-Mt. Abraham winner
Lake Region-Woodstock winner vs. Bellows Falls-Randolph winner
Hartford-Otter Valley winner vs. Milton-Lyndon winner
Lamoille-BFA-Fairfax winner vs. Vergennes-Fair Haven winner

Division III
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Rivendell (12, 0-9) at Peoples (5, 8-8)
Williamstown (11, 1-13) at Richford (6, 6-7)
Windsor (10, 2-14) at Thetford (7, 7-8)
Poultney (9, 3-12) at Northfield (8, 4-12)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Poultney-Northfield winner at Oxbow (1, 15-0)
Windsor-Thetford winner at Leland & Gray (2, 13-3)
Williamstown-Richford winner vs. at Green Mountain (3, 14-2)
Rivendell-Peoples winner at Enosburg (4, 10-5)

BOYS LACROSSE
Division I
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Colchester (11, 2-11) at Woodstock (6, 8-6)
Essex (10, 3-10) at Middlebury (7, 8-7)
Rutland (9, 8-8) at Mt. Anthony (8, 7-9)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Rutland-Mt. Anthony winner at South Burlington (1, 14-1)
Essex-Middlebury winner at Champlain Valley (2, 13-2)
Colchester-Woodstock winner at BFA-St. Albans (3, 11-3)
Rice (5, 9-3) at Burr & Burton (4, 12-4)

Division II
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Spaulding (10, 0-14) at St. Johnsbury (7, 8-8)
Lamoille (9, 2-10) at U-32 (8, 5-7)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Lamoille-U-32 winner at Milton (1, 11-4)
Spaulding-St. Johnsbury winner at Stowe (2, 8-4)
Green Mountain Valley (6, 7-3) at Mt. Mansfield (3, 8-8)
Harwood (5, 8-4) at Burlington (4, 8-5)

GIRLS LACROSSE
Division I
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Spaulding (13, 1-14) at Rice (4, 10-5)
Burlington (12, 1-12) at BFA-St. Albans (5, 8-5)
Essex (11, 3-11) at Champlain Valley (6, 8-6)
Burr & Burton (10, 5-10) at Rutland (7, 9-6)
Brattleboro (9, 8-8) at Mt. Mansfield (8, 9-6)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Brattleboro-Mt. Mansfield winner at Middlebury (1, 15-0)
Burr & Burton-Rutland winner at Mt. Anthony (2, 15-0)
Essex-Champlain Valley winner at South Burlington (3, 13-2)
Burlington-BFA-St. Albans winner vs. Spaulding-Rice winner

BOYS TENNIS
Division I
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Mt. Anthony (16, 4-7) at South Burlington (1, 14-0)
Spaulding (15, 4-8) at Montpelier (2, 14-0)
Colchester (14, 6-9) at Rutland (3, 10-1)
Woodstock (13, 6-6) at Champlain Valley (4, 9-3)
U-32 (12, 6-5) at Brattleboro (5, 9-3)
St. Johnsbury (11, 7-6) at Essex (6, 9-4)
Burlington (10, 8-6) at Harwood (7, 6-3)
Stowe (9, 7-4) at Middlebury (8, 8-4)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Stowe-Middlebury winner vs. Mt. Anthony-South Burlington winner
Burlington-Harwood winner vs. Spaulding-Montpelier winner
St. Johnsbury-Essex winner vs. Colchester-Rutland winner
U-32-Brattleboro winner vs. Woodstock-Champlain Valley winner

GIRLS TENNIS
Division I
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Rice (16, 0-11) at Champlain Valley (1, 12-0)
Mt. Mansfield (15, 1-12-1) at Mt. Anthony (2, 11-0)
Stowe (14, 3-8) at South Burlington (3, 12-2)
Middlebury (13, 4-8) at Spaulding (4, 10-2)
Brattleboro (12, 5-8) at BFA-St. Albans (5, 11-2)
St. Johnsbury (11, 5-7) at Burlington (6, 9-3)
Essex (10, 6-7) at Colchester (7, 9-7)
Rutland (9, 6-5) at North Country (8, 7-6-1)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Rutland-North Country winner vs. Rice-Champlain Valley winner
Essex-Colchester winner vs. Mt. Mansfield-Mt. Anthony winner
St. Johnsbury-Burlington winner vs. Stowe-South Burlington winner
Brattleboro-BFA-St. Albans winner vs. Middlebury-Spaulding winner

