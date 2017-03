A mother sheep and week old baby on the Winn farm in Georgia.

John and Donna Winn of Georgia welcomed 11 newborn lambs into the world a week ago on their farm in Georgia Center. The Winns currently have about 50 sheep, and John says he’s been raising them for about 34 years.

“It’s in my blood,” the retired BFA-St. Albans teacher said. “It doesn’t seem like work.”

The Winns also have chickens and an alpaca on their farm, but during the spring it’s the baby lambs who are the main attraction, huddling closely to their mothers in their stalls.