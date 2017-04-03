Spring crafts bloom despite snow

Tom Gibson of Isle La Motte displays his handmade bird houses during a craft show sponsored by the Swanton Arts Council on Saturday.

Staff Writer More stories by Tom

Posted by Tom Benton Staff Writer Learn more about Tom

Just

The Facts Owned by

SWANTON — Another few inches of snow didn’t stop the Swanton Arts Council’s first spring craft show on April 1 in the Holy Trinity Church.

All the showcased crafts were the work of 23 local artisans, such as Swanton resident Mike Barkyoumb, who displayed his watercolor paintings, or Amanda Gervais, of Isle La Motte, who showed her handcrafted sterling silver jewelry.

A man occupied one table showing what seemed to be replica cabins, miniature Vermont homes. There was a log cabin. There was a larger log cabin. A quaint rural home. A farm. An outhouse.

In fact, these were birdhouses, handmade by Tom Gibson, of Isle La Motte. Gibson said birdhouse-crafting became his hobby after retirement eight years ago. Now he constructs these intricate ornithological homes in an average of three days. He said he even makes miniature birdhouse replicas of people’s homes.

Swanton’s Heather Buczkowski led the committee that organized the show. While the snow fell outside the church on Saturday morning, Buczkowski wandered the show, interviewing artisans on her phone and live-streaming the walkthrough to the Swanton Arts Council’s Facebook page.

The show resulted from three months of planning. “It is a lot of work,” Buczkowski said. “The last week is when you’re busiest, though.”

Concessions were a separate show of craft, including coffee donated by Ste. Marie’s Market, baked goods donated by Nicole Draper, Mary Wood and Jen Kerch, and soup prepared by Patti Rainville, Marie Speers, Julie Bittner and Amy Fremeau. Sue Tanner managed the kitchen.

The Swanton Arts Council does not have membership fees, despite its growing body of members, “so it’s a good idea to have creative fundraising ideas,” Buczkowski said. “We had a lot of fun.”