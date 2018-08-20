TUSCON, Ariz. – Sophia Marjory (Counos) Spencer, 98, of Tucson, Ariz., died at her home surrounded by her children on July 14, 2018, of complications from congestive heart failure. Sophia was the widow of Laurence A. Spencer, who died in 2004. She was a devoted wife, beloved mother and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.

Sophia was born July 5, 1920, in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of Blanche L. (Swain) Counos, of Surrey, England, and Thomas W. Counos, of Lehana, Greece. The Counos family owned and operated the Blue Lion Restaurant in St. Albans Vt. for many years, where Mrs. Spencer worked as a young woman.

Sophia received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Vermont in 1943 in Elementary Education. She began her career in St. Albans teaching in a two room school house. She also taught in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey. She retired at the age of 76 as the Head Preschool Teacher at Bridge to Learning Child Care Center. The Spencers lived in Morris Plains N.J. for 30 years before retiring to Tucson Ariz. in 1998. Sophia had a lifelong love of music, sang in many church choirs and participated in amateur musical productions.

Sophia is survived by three children, Marjory S Franklin, Judith S Gurr, Peter F Spencer; four grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by a sister, Anastasia (Counos) Molaris and a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Mrs. Spencer was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, and brothers, George Counos and William Counos.

Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1 at Desert Skies United Methodist Church in Tucson, Ariz. She will be laid to rest with her husband Larry at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. Donations may be made to: “Project Night Night”, Kendra Robins, 148 Beulah St., San Francisco, CA 94117.