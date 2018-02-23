ST. ALBANS CITY — Chelsea Phillips became Mrs. Vermont International after jumping out of a plane.

To clarify, entering a pageant — in Phillips’ case, Mrs. Vermont International — was the latest in a series of challenges Phillips and her husband annually undertake.

“My husband and I try to make it a [yearly] thing to just… step out of our comfort zone,” she said. “Last year we tried airboarding. The year before we went skydiving.”

Which was, Phillips said, “probably the most exhilarating thing out of all the things we’ve done. We’ve done water-rafting on Class Five rapids, we’ve gone bungee-jumping… anything that gets our interest. We love adrenaline.”

After all those rides and jumps, entering a pageant might seem like a come-down. Not to Phillips.

“I looked at this as a chance to meet new women and try a new experience,” she said.

“I didn’t expect to win,” she laughed, incredulously, “by any means.”

