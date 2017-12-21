Tim Smith his wife Denise and their three children, Duffy, Nelly and Mackenzie.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Tim Smith is running for St. Albans City mayor.

Smith, the executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corp. (FCIDC), announced his candidacy in an interview with the Messenger this morning.

Describing himself as “a longtime city resident with strong family roots in the community,” Smith said of being mayor, “I think it’s something I would enjoy, giving back to the community.”

He also wants to set an example for his three children, Smith said.

“I like what the city’s been doing,” he said. “I’d like to keep that momentum.”

In recent years, the city began conducting building inspections and requiring landlords to address problems. Smith praised those efforts, saying, “I really want to focus on the neighborhoods.”

The city’s biggest challenge will be maintaining the momentum created by the renovation of downtown, in his view.

“We as citizens need to continue to shop downtown, support the businesses,” said Smith. “People want a vibrant downtown, but they’re not always willing to shop downtown.”

For more on Smith’s announcement, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.