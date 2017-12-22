(Sister Theresa Thomas, R.H.S.J.)

Sister Theresa Ann Thomas (Sister St. Thomas), Religious Hospitaller of St. Joseph of the Fanny Allen community went to her eternal resting place on Dec. 18, 2017 at Our Lady of Providence Residential Care Facility in Winooski, Vt.

Visiting hours will be at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St., Winooski on December 26, 1 – 3 p.m. and at Our Lady of Providence on December 27, 9 – 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Sisters’ cemetery on the Fanny Allen campus in Colchester.