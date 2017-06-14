Simone Columb

FRANKLIN — Simone Bouchard Columb passed away on Oct. 28, 2016 in Arizona. A memorial mass will be held on June 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Franklin, Vt. Family and friends may call at the church 10 – 11 a.m.

Simone was born on Nov. 12, 1933 at the family farm on Morses Line in Franklin, Vt. to Honorat and Alphonsine Bouchard. In 1953, she married Charles (Douglas) Columb and had four children. They spent many years living in Stamford and then in Watertown, Conn. where she and her husband started a family business, Grasshopper Lawns, Inc. After retirement, Simone and Douglas returned to Franklin, Vt. where they built a homestead that the family would spend time visiting. Ultimately, their permanent residence was in Mesa, Ariz.

After the death of her beloved husband, Simone enjoyed visits to the casinos, card games, playing bingo with friends and spending time with her family.

Simone will be greatly missed and forever lovingly remembered by all. She is survived by her children, Susan Columb Smith, Douglas Columb, Donna Columb Owen and Carole Columb Tyne; daughter-in-law Peggy Shove Columb; grand-children Veronica Columb Bulman and husband Jonathan Bulman, Victoria Simone Columb, Andrew Smith, Bryce Owen, Madeleine Tyne and Claire Tyne and great-grandson Jonathan Bulman, Jr. She was predeceased by 10 siblings. Siblings Bertha Bouchard Berg and Leo Bouchard both currently reside in Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Simone’s wishes, please consider making a donation to St. Mary’s Church, Franklin, Vt.