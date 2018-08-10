From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

Silly Lily loves her playtime, whether it’s a game of fetch with her person or wrestling in the mud with her doggy friends. This lovable gal would be a great companion for running, hiking, or road tripping, but would do best with a quiet home where she can snuggle up and relax at the end of the day. If you’re looking for a dog who will be a fun and loyal sidekick, she could be just the one for you.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Silly Lily. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com