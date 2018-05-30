NORTH HERO- Sidney Boyle, 57, of Louisville, Ky., passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2018.

He loved his time farming on the Champlain Islands and traveling around the United States. He is the son of Rodger (deceased) and Virginia Boyle of North Danville, Vt.

Sid leaves behind his loving wife Kris and his dog Cheyenne, as well as many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. He will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will take place at 12 p.m. on May 30 at Savage Gardens located at 184 Savage Point Rd, North Hero, Vt., 05474.