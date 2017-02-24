Shooting was drug deal gone bad

Burlington man shoots Richford man in St. Albans

Michelle Monroe

By Michelle Monroe

Executive Editor

ST. ALBANS CITY — A Burlington man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot adjacent to Holy Angels Catholic Church on Lake Street.

“It was a drug deal gone bad,” St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor said this morning.

According to Taylor, the victim, Dustin Davenport, 22, of Richford, had sold cocaine to Zakk T. Trombly, 22, of Burlington, who was in a car with three other adults and a three-year-old child. Trombly has been charged with the shooting.

