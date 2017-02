The area where the shooting occurred is currently roped off.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Police sources say that one person has been shot near Holy Angels and is in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The primary shooter has been apprehended and one other is in custody. The police are pursuing warrants on three other individuals.

We will have additional updates as information becomes available, and full coverage in Friday’s paper.