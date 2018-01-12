HIGHGATE FALLS — Shirley M. Banyea, age 80, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, with her loving family by her side.

She was born Dec. 18, 1937 in Highgate Springs to the late Clarence and Helen (Parish) Duprey.

Shirley was known for her homemade soups and other delicious goodies. Not only did she feed her family well, she also worked at Highgate Elementary School as a food service worker for 26 years. Henry was proud of his wife’s big winnings from her scratch tickets, one of her most favorite pastimes. Playing Scrabble and other board games with her family was what made Shirley the happiest. Having her family around to visit and eat good food always made “Grandma” happy. If she wasn’t scratching tickets or cooking good comfort food surrounded by family, Shirley was at Bingo.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Banyea of Highgate Falls; their grandchildren, Jennifer Banyea and her companion Scott Austin, Jody Banyea and his companion Ashley Rooney, Joshua Banyea and his companion Ginny Alger and Holden Banyea; great grandchildren, Dillon, Sabrina, Michael, Hailey and Jaidyn Banyea; her sister Diana Thuot of Chatham, N.H. and a very special friend Roberta “Peanut” Perry. Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her son, Mark “Hank” Banyea, brother Clarence Duprey Jr. and sister Virginia Moore.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at 5 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Kidder Memorial Home from 4 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to The University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com