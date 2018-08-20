RICHFORD – Shirley E. Mudgett, age 90, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.

She was born in Richford on Feb. 5, 1928 to the late Cyrus and Ordina (Comstock) Goodhue. She was the ninth out of 10 daughters.

Shirley was raised in Richford by her sisters, after losing both of her parents by the age of nine. She loved her community and dedicated most of her life to public service. She was involved with teaching kindergarten and Sunday School at the Richford Methodist Church, leading 4-H Club and Cub Scouts, and volunteering for the Foster Grandparent Program, or any other program that allowed her to make a positive impact in the lives of children. Her doors were always open, and her home became the place to gather for her family and children’s friends. Shirley was also an excellent seamstress. She made many dresses and gowns for her daughters.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Hardy and her husband Louis of Georgia, Nancy Jewett and her husband James of Franklin, Michael Mudgett and his wife Pamela of Bakersfield, Terry Martin and her husband Brent of Bangor, Maine, and Faith Johnson and her significant other Marty Lumbra of Montgomery; 12 grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren with another grandson on the way, and two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Mudgett; their daughter, Monica Legault and her husband John; son-in-law, Kenneth Johnson Jr., a foster daughter, Charity Lavoie; and her siblings, Leona Clough, Marjorie Diglio, Helen Fontaine, Dorothea Hopson, Lydia Houle, Stella Broe, Ethel Carr, Hilda Kelley, and Jacqueline Lumbra.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Richford United Methodist Church, 86 River St., Richford. Interment will follow in the East Franklin Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to her daughter’s fund that was established to help children attend Camp Ta-Kum-Ta called: Monica’s Blue Candle of Hope, C/O Kimberly Forty, 4590 State Park Rd., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or to the United Way – Foster Grandparent Program, P.O. Box 387, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com