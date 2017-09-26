RICHFORD — Shirley Dorothy Jewett, 86, of Richford died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at the Barre Gardens Nursing Home in Barre.

She was born July 2, 1931 in Barre, the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Douglass) Thompson. She attended public school in Montgomery.

She married Donald Warren Jewett. He died Aug. 18, 1981. Shirley later had a long- time companion, Clement Ernest Lariviere. He died Oct. 1, 2014.

In her earlier years she was a waitress in a restaurant in Montgomery. She made wedding cakes and was a beautiful seamstress. Later in life she opened the Lariviere House a gift and crafting shop in Richford. She enjoyed making fine clothes for local ladies, curtains, knitting, upholstering and painting all kinds of artwork.

She was a member of the Basket Waver Guild and the Rug Guild. She will be missed by her close circle of friends.

Survivors include: two sons, Duane “Parma” Jewett of Montgomery and Dwight “Kathy” Jewett of Moultonboro, N.H.; two daughters, Cynthia Moulton “Gary Richardson” of Hardwick and Candace “Charles” Callan of Sun City, Ariz.; a sister, Joyce Coutu of Essex Junction; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at the Richford United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Bly officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot in the Montgomery Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Richford Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 236, Richford, VT. 05476.

Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.