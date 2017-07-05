Shirley Greenia

HIGHGATE CENTER — Shirley Catherine (Benway) Greenia, age 76, passed away Saturday evening July 1, 2017 at Our Lady of The Meadows in Richford, Vt. with her family by her side. Born on Feb. 12, 1941 in Clarenceville, Quebec. The daughter of the late Charles Abel Benway and Florence Catherine Shedrick. She married the love of her life Louis W. Greenia Jr. on Aug. 20, 1960 and then moved to Highgate and started her family. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, Shirley will always be remembered for her love of playing bingo, gardening, going to lawn sales with her sister Florence, playing cards and watching her favorite television shows.

She is survived by her husband Louis W Greenia Jr. of 56 years and five children.

Cindy (David) Lumbra of Fairfax, Matthew (Dee) Greenia of Franklin, Louis (Tammy) Greenia, Bonnie (Ronald) Messier of Highgate and Sherry Greenia of St. Albans. Her 13 grandchildren, Katherine, Dallas, Dylan, David II and Kayleigh Lumbra of Fairfax, Joshua and Paige Greenia Franklin, Leo (Crystal) Messier Highgate, Bobbie-Jo Dion, Billie-Jo Rocque, Patrick Plattner, Justin and Nathan Robtoy. Her brothers and sisters Mabel (Leo) Dion, Alberta (Omer) Dion, Marty and Steven Benway all of Quebec, Joanne (Robert) Boyd of Prince Edward Island, Betty Benway, Charles (Naomi) Benoit, Mark (Barb) Benway, Albert (Maggie) Benway all from Ontario, brother-in-laws Mark Greenia Sr and Harold Greenia, sister-in-law Doris Cotnoir all of Swanton, Many nieces and nephews in Vermont and Canada.

She was predeceased her parents Charles Benway and Florence Shedrick, her infant son Rocky Allen at the age of four months in 1962. Three sisters, Florence Tedford Greenia, Mary Benoit and Melody Benway. Her father and mother-in-law Louis W. Sr. and Florence (Minkler) Greenia , four brother-in-laws Douglass, Leon and Merrill Greenia and Arthur Cotnoir and three sister-in-laws Beverley Delisle, Margaret Bockus and Joanne Mitchell.

There will be no calling hours or services. A memory luncheon will be held in Shirley’s Memory at her home that she shared with her husband Louis on Saturday July 22 at 1 p.m. 726 Lamkin Street, Highgate Center, VT 05459.

Memorial donations may be made to Franklin County Home Health/Hospice, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the Vermont Alzheimer’s/Dementia Association 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston VT 05495.

The family would like to thank everyone from Franklin County Home Health/Hospice and Our Lady of The Meadows for the care and love they all showed Shirley.

Funeral arrangements are the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.