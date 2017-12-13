ALBURGH — Shirley A. Thompson, age 79, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at St. Albans Health and Rehab in St. Albans.

She was born Jan. 31, 1938 in Alburgh to the late Charles and Mildred (Soule) Pearo.

She is survived by her sister, Sandra Duhamel of Alburgh and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband Lloyd “Jim” Thompson.

In keeping with Shirley’s wishes there will be no public services.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com